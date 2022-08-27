Saudi Arabia - Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City has signed an agreement with muvi Cinemas, Saudi Arabia’s homegrown cinema brand and the kingdom’s largest theatre operator, to open a new cinema experience in the recently announced central zone of the City, Al Mishraq.

A first-of-its-kind project in the world, Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City will be coming up on a ​3.4 sq km area in Irqah neighborhood, adjacent to Wadi Hanifa.

The mega development was recently launched by His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk).

It aims to serve as model for the development of the non-profit sector globally and as an incubator for youth and volunteer groups as well as local and international institutions.

As per the deal, muvi Cinemas in Al Mishraq will offer eight screens, including a 500-seat Dolby cinema, a 100-seat muvi Suites VIP cinema experience, and a 300-seat muvi boutique-themed cinema.

There will be expansive lobby areas which can host corporate functions and gala events. A fresh and healthy eating café will cater to both cinema guests and the general public.

The agreement with muvi Cinemas reflects efforts to bring a wide range of entertainment and leisure experiences to the City, with the City supporting the aims of Saudi Vision 2030 to enrich the Kingdom’s entertainment industry, said a statement from Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City.

Appealing to 18,000 residents and many visitors of the City, the popular cinema brand will drive footfall to Al Mishraq, benefiting the surrounding retail shops, it stated.

Adon Quinn, the CEO of muvi Cinemas, said: "We are extremely thrilled for muvi Cinemas to be selected as the cinema exhibitor at Al Mishraq. As a homegrown company, leading the market share in both screen count and box office, it is a continuation of our expansion plans to offer our outstanding cinemas and experiences to capture the imagination of the nation."

"We are working hard to deliver a unique experience that supports such a prestigious and innovative development," stated Quinn.

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City CEO David Henry said: "The agreement to bring muvi’s new cinema to Al Mishraq aligns with our goal to provide unique experiences for the residents and visitors of the City."

"The cinema will provide an opportunity to showcase Saudi culture and visual art," he added.

