MAKKAH — The General Directorate of Passports has reported that as of Saturday, May 24, a total of 961,903 pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj of 2025 through air, land, and sea ports.



According to the directorate, 912,598 pilgrims entered via airports, 45,028 through land crossings, and 4,277 by sea.

The directorate reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating smooth entry procedures by equipping all international entry points with advanced technology and deploying highly trained, multilingual staff.

