NEOM — Sindalah, the luxury island destination and first physical showcase of NEOM, has been officially unveiled by the NEOM Board of Directors.



First announced by Crown Prince and Chairman of the NEOM Board of Directors Mohammed bin Salman in December 2022, Sindalah’s opening marks an exciting milestone in NEOM’s development.



Transforming Sindalah from concept to reality has involved an extensive two-year effort, utilizing a workforce of up to 30,000 at its peak, with four local contracting partners and around 60 subcontractors.



This significant step aligns with the Kingdom’s tourism ambitions under Saudi Vision 2030 and reaffirms NEOM's capacity to develop innovative destinations. To celebrate the occasion, Sindalah welcomed its first wave of invited guests to experience the island's allure.



Located in the glistening azure waters of the Red Sea, just five kilometers off the NEOM coastline in northwest Saudi Arabia, Sindalah spans 840,000 square meters and is strategically positioned 17 hours by sea from key Mediterranean destinations.



The island will serve as NEOM's gateway to the Red Sea, providing easy access for European, Saudi, and GCC yacht owners.



Sindalah blends the island's natural beauty with tech-driven design and architectural excellence.



Designed by the leading yachting architecture firm, Luca Dini, the island features world-class restaurants, hotels, venues, and experiences.



Set to welcome up to 2,400 guests daily by 2028, Sindalah will also generate approximately 3,500 jobs, supporting the Kingdom’s burgeoning hospitality and tourism industries and aiding in the diversification of the economy in line with Saudi Vision 2030.



Nadhmi Al-Nasr, Chief Executive Officer of NEOM, stated: “NEOM is committed to supporting the Kingdom’s new era of luxury tourism with the opening of Sindalah. The realization of this landmark destination, the gateway to the Red Sea, is a testament to the visionary leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Saudi Vision 2030.”



“This is a proud chapter in the NEOM story, and we are excited to achieve more of our ambitious goals with the continued support of Prince Mohammed. NEOM’s inaugural destination offers visitors a ‘first glimpse’ of what the future holds for our extensive portfolio of destinations and developments.”



Sindalah boasts an impressive marine ecosystem, with surrounding waters home to 1,100 species of fish, including 45 unique to NEOM, as well as over 300 coral species.



In line with NEOM's commitment to sustainability and conservation, preserving Sindalah’s natural marine habitat has been central to the island’s development, inviting guests to explore its underwater wonders.



With its strategic location and year-round pleasant climate, Sindalah’s state-of-the-art, 86-berth marina is set to usher in a new era of sailing.



The Sindalah Yacht Club, designed by Stefano Ricci, serves as the marina’s focal point, welcoming yachting guests, owners, and crew to enjoy its amenities.



The marina includes docking facilities, offshore buoys for superyachts, and a comprehensive suite of yacht management services.



Sindalah combines world-class hospitality, fine dining, and curated experiences into one all-encompassing destination.



The Village and Promenade are the island's vibrant entertainment and social zones, featuring 38 culinary offerings backed by world-renowned chefs, daytime eateries, late-night venues, and 36 luxury retail outlets.



The Beach Club offers poolside lounging by day and captivating music experiences by night, while the beachfront Golf Club provides an elevated golfing experience for all skill levels. With its world-class 6,474-yard (5,920-meter) par 70 course, the Golf Club will feature 18 teeing points and two unique nine-hole experiences.



Future guests can choose from a range of breathtaking accommodations, including 440 rooms, 88 villas, and 218 luxury serviced apartments. Booking information will be available soon through NEOM’s tourism channels.

