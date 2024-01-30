Saudi Arabia’s coastal tourism marked several milestones in 2023 with the Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) enabling navigational and marine tourism activities that aim to contribute to economic diversification in the kingdom.

SRSA, the key enabler and official regulator of coastal tourism in the Red Sea, is gearing up to build a promising coastal tourism sector following the government’s decision to approve SRSA’s statute.

While seven pioneering regulations, first of their kind in the kingdom, came into effect on November 5, enabling the issuance of necessary licences and permits to beneficiaries, the Board of Directors of SRSA approved and implemented its new strategy, comprising six primary objectives and 24 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

This provided an exceptional coastal tourism experience for all visitors to the Red Sea while ensuring their safety, and sustainability.

Meanwhile, SRSA has signed 16 MoUs with both local and international public and private sectors to foster collaborative partnerships.

These agreements included two MoUs that has been signed with the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and the Yacht Club de Monaco to expand the strategic partnerships with the relevant entities to incentivise coastal tourism in the Red Sea, as well as an agreement with the Cordap Foundation, which aims to preserve and protect coral reefs in the Red Sea.

Additionally, SRSA has led national initiatives in partnership with 30 public and private entities through seven subcommittees. The initiatives aimed to raise the readiness of coastal areas for tourism and activate giga projects.

The outcome was a series of successful projects, such as organising, governing, and installing mooring buoys, waste management systems, weather stations, regulations for marine activities, and improvements in the customer journey through streamlined permit acquisition processes and timeframes.

SRSA collaborated with entities in the environmental ecosystem and stakeholders to oversee environmental protection measures, including environmental security and mechanisms for the protection of coral reefs.

Additionally, it collaborated with 19 government agencies to create the first geographical navigation map of the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia.

SRSA conducted 14 on ground inspections covering Jeddah Governorate, Jazan City, and Al-Laith Governorate.

These inspections were part of the process to grant licences to marina operators and maritime tourism agents, while providing the necessary technical, administrative and advisory support.

