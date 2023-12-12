RIYADH — Saudi Arabia emerged as the second fastest-growing tourist destination in the world, according to a report of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Barometer.



The UNWTO report also showed that Saudi Arabia ranked first as the fastest-growing tourist destination in the G20 countries. The report is based on the figures pertaining to the growth rate of international tourist inflow during the first nine months of 2023, the Ministry of Tourism said, quoting the Barometer.



The report indicated that the recovery rate of the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia reached 150 percent compared to pre COVID-19 levels.

The Barometer showed that the highest recovery rate recorded by international tourism in the Middle East at the global level is 120 percent compared to pro-pandemic levels while the recovery rate of the tourism sector globally reached 87 percent compared to pre-coronavirus levels, the report pointed out.

