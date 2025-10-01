Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and Amaala, has opened Shura Links, Saudi Arabia’s first island golf course, on Shura Island at The Red Sea.

Designed by renowned golf course architect Brian Curley and managed by Golf Saudi, the par-72, 7,400-yard course offers a distinct coastal links experience that celebrates the island’s natural topography.

Eighteen holes wind through native mangroves and sweeping dunes before drifting along the Red Sea shoreline in typical links fashion. The course was designed for minimal environmental interference, reflecting RSG’s regenerative tourism values.

“The opening of Shura Links is a landmark achievement in the Kingdom’s pursuit of global leadership in sports and tourism. It reflects the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030 and underscores PIF’s commitment to unlocking new sectors that diversify our economy and elevate quality of life. Situated at the heart of The Red Sea, Shura Links is more than a world-class golf course — it is a powerful realization of how this unique destination can be transformed into an engine for investment, luxury tourism, and sustainable opportunities for future generations,” said Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Chairman of Golf Saudi.

A social hub anchored by beachfront clubhouse

A vibrant focal point for golfers and visitors alike, the beachfront clubhouse serves as the heart of social life at Shura Links. Inspired by native flora and fauna, the clubhouse offers panoramic views across the eighteenth green and features elevated dining, retail, and relaxation areas designed to enhance the visitor experience.

"Shura Links sets a new benchmark for the game of golf in the region. It’s more than just a course – it’s a place to connect, challenge yourself, and experience the full beauty of The Red Sea. This is another proud milestone in our mission to reshape global tourism through sustainability and design, and a significant step in building Red Sea Global's diverse sports portfolio, aligning perfectly with Vision 2030's goal of establishing Saudi Arabia as a premier global sporting destination,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global.

Shura Links is located on Shura Island, the heart of The Red Sea, which will begin to open to guests in the coming weeks. Phase one of the launch includes the debut of SLS, EDITION, and InterContinental hotels. It will eventually be home to 11 world-class resorts, all of which will open across the next few months. This includes: Faena; Fairmont; Four Seasons; Grand Hyatt; Jumeirah; Miraval; Raffles; and Rosewood.

As well as resorts, Shura Island is the setting for a collection of exclusive homes. The first properties available to buy on the island were announced earlier this year and will be ready for handover at the end of 2025. Residents will have access to all of the island’s entertainments, as well as its pristine beaches and azure waters, while also offering seamless access to the wider destination and iconic resorts.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).