Doha: Qatar Tourism announces, the number of visitors by the end of October 2024 has reached a new high of 4 million, matching the total visitor count for 2023.

This year-to-date total represents a 26% increase in international visitors compared to the same period in 2023.

This is a positive indication that we will reach even higher numbers by the end of 2024, especially with the kick-off of the winter season and the array of activities that have been planned for this period.

GCC nationals make up 41.8% of visitors, with the remaining 58.2% from international markets. The top 10 visitor markets include Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Republic of India, United Kingdom, Kingdom of Bahrain, United States of America, State of Kuwait, Sultanate of Oman, Federal Republic of Germany, United Arab Emirates, and People’s Republic of China.

To date, 56.2% of visitors arrived by air, 37.84% by land, and the remaining 5.96% by sea. Additionally, Qatar’s hospitality sector has grown significantly, surpassing 40,053 hotel keys (as of September 2024) as part of Qatar’s enhanced tourism infrastructure.

