Qatar's hotel industry recorded its highest December occupancy on record, with occupancy at 78.5 per cent (+8.5 per cent), an average daily rate (ADR) of QAR489.03 ($134.40) (+15.0 per cent), and revenue per available room (RevPAR) QAR384.02 (+24.8 per cent).

The highest occupancy levels were reached on December 1st (91.9 per cent), the final night of the Grand Prix race, which pushed ADR and RevPAR levels to QAR619.18 and QAR568.95, respectively.

New Year's Eve saw both ADR and RevPAR peak at QAR663.56 and QAR606.98, respectively.

Qatar hosted the FIFA International Cup 2024 Finals on December 18th, resulting in occupancy (80.8 per cent), ADR (QAR488.89), and RevPAR (QAR394.91).

Occupancy remained above the 70 per cent mark throughout the month in all but one day–Sunday, 22 December (68.7 per cent).

