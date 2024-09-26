Qatar Tourism, the regulatory body of the tourism sector in the Gulf nation, is celebrating World Tourism Day 2024 under the theme 'Tourism and Peace', thus highlighting the vital role of the tourism sector in fostering peace and understanding between nations and cultures and in supporting reconciliation process.

The event, held at Heenat Salma Farm was attended by Qatar Tourism and Visit Qatar senior staff members along with local and regional media members where they enjoyed cultural workshops.

At the event, the Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum’s Education and Awareness Department presented an art workshop titled “Sport in Global Paintings” which combined art and sports and highlighted the cultural value of sports on a global scale.

Attendees also had the opportunity to network and engage in important discussions.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).