Qatar Airways is providing a wide range of travel options during Summer 2022 with flights operating daily from Hamad International Airport in Doha, to its global network with a huge number of leisure choices.

Whether passengers are seeking summer vacations including tranquil beach gateways, energetic city breaks, bold adventure destinations or incredible family and friend escapes, there is something for everyone, a Qatar Airways statement said.

The airline is providing global connectivity from more than 140 gateways worldwide to some of the most desired vacation destinations, whilst offering unparalleled comfort and exceptional service on board to give passengers an unforgettable journey.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker, said: “I am confident that leisure travel will see a major comeback this summer, and I am inviting travellers to make Qatar Airways part of their journey and enjoy our 5-star hospitality on board. The past two years has been incredibly frustrating for anyone wanting to travel the world, as well as challenging for the travel sector. However the easing of travel restrictions in many parts of the world will aid in its fast and positive recovery.”

Beach lovers can explore the paradise of Bali while discovering its nature, culinary delights and luxurious beach resorts. Or soak up in the sun and savour the tropical atmosphere in Phuket or the Seychelles, whilst enjoying glittering seas and the scenery of nodding palm trees.

Travellers who love exploration can visit Prague and enjoy its lively art scenes and well-preserved castles, or get inspired by breath-taking architecture (and gelato!) in Rome. The Italian city brims with historical wonders and endless authentic dining options. Similarly, Bangkok is a great Asian megalopolis, packed with atmosphere, bustling streets and sheer natural beauty.

Despite beach and city being at the top of the leisure destination lists for travellers, locations including Kilimanjaro, Cape Town and Amman boast glorious adventure possibilities for those who like to embark on exceptional holidays. Travellers can spend a five to seven days hiking Mount Kilimanjaro, or jaunt on an exquisite safari tour, exploring the wildlife of South Africa or escape to Wadi Rum in Jordan for an exciting camping experience.

Extravagant escapes await couple travellers in Santorini, Maldives and romantic Paris, where they can dwell in once-in-a-lifetime experiences in dreamy, picturesque gateways. Families as well can choose to travel to Barcelona or head to Nairobi and hop on a Kenyan Safari to discover their national Parks.

Flights to the following destinations:

• Amman, Jordan (21 weekly flights)

• Bali, Indonesia (7 weekly flights)

• Bangkok, Thailand (21 weekly flights)

• Barcelona, Spain (14 weekly flights)

• Cape Town, South Africa (10 weekly flights)

• Kilimanjaro, Tanzania (10 weekly flights)

• Maldives (28 weekly flights)

• Nairobi, Kenya (14 weekly flights)

• Paris, France (21 weekly flights)

• Phuket, Thailand (10 weekly flights)

• Prague, Czech Republic (7 weekly flights)

• Rome, Italy (14 weekly flights)

• Santorini, Greece (3 weekly flights)

• Zanzibar, Tanzania (7 weekly flights)

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).