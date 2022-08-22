Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism is organizing a promotional campaign in India, which comes as a result of the increasing number of Indian tourists inbound to Oman between January and July 2022, which reached 167,678 visitors.

The campaign includes seminars, that will run from August 22 to 29, 2022, cover five main Indian cities, namely New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

The seminars will be attended by a delegation from the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and representatives of hotels and airline companies in Oman.

Further, the seminars will also include meetings between the ministry’s delegation and Indian senior officials in the field of tourism and Indian media channels.

