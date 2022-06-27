Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate, has signed a cooperation agreement with Qatar Airways in the lead up to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

As per the agreement, 21 daily flights will be operated between the two capitals - Muscat and Doha -- to transport football fans to the World Cup matches.

Azzan bin Qassim Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism Oman, said the agreement is backed by the strong cordial relations shared by Oman and Qatar and will contribute to the success of this mega event.

He said this was a great an opportunity to promote tourism as countries in Arab world were getting ready to be a part of this blockbuster event.

Engineer Abdulaziz bin Saud Al Raisi, CEO of Oman Air, said: “Signing this agreement with Qatar Airways comes within Oman Air’s objectives to support the World Cup in the State of Qatar. Twenty-one flights will be operated between the Omani and Qatari capitals, and Oman Air will work hand-in-hand with Qatar Airways to offer advanced support.”

Qatar Airways will implement a number of promotional campaigns for the said agreement, and both the countries will mark the 21 flights as domestic flights between the two countries and not external.

Al-Raisi added that tickets and trips between Oman and Qatar will be exchanged between the two companies, with a special focus on Oman as a tourist destination, and the provision of a set, well-defined tourism package for the World Cup audience wishing to visit Oman at competitive prices.

