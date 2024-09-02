As part of their shared commitment to highlight Oman as a preferred tourist destination, Oman Air and the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism have joined forces for a special stopover promotion for passengers transiting through Muscat. Available until 30 November 2024, the offer provides a free one-night hotel stay for premium class passengers when booking a stopover in Muscat, while those travelling in Economy Class can enjoy two nights for the price of one. In addition, guests can access exclusive discounts on tours, car hire, and other services, making it the perfect opportunity to explore Oman’s charming capital and beyond.

Launched just in time for the winter season, visitors can experience Muscat at its very best, with warm weather, stunning landscapes and cultural activities promising an unforgettable retreat. Committed to promoting the natural beauty, rich heritage and friendly, genuine hospitality of its home base, Oman Air remains dedicated to serving as a gateway for tourists to Oman, providing them with seamless connectivity, convenient flight schedules, and award-winning onboard products and services.

Passengers who hold a return ticket to any destination on Oman Air’s network with transit through Muscat can take advantage of the limited-time offer. Guests can fill out the online request form and make their stopover booking by 30 November 2024. It is important to note that the complimentary hotel stay includes the room only and is subject to availability. A maximum of one stopover per return ticket applies. For full terms and conditions, please contact Oman Air Holidays.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

