Muscat – In its efforts to stimulate a sustainable national economy, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MHUP) recently unveiled plans for a groundbreaking US$2.4bn mountain destination in Jabal Akhdar.

Situated at an altitude of 2,400m, the Omani Mountain Destination is poised to redefine luxury living. The development encompasses 2,527 residential homes, 2,000 hospitality rooms in avant-garde hotels, and a purpose-built health and wellness village.

AtkinsRéalis, a Canadian design, engineering and project management firm, was commissioned by MHUP to develop a vision and multidisciplinary coordinated concept masterplan for the project.

‘This mixed-use destination aims to provide residential, hospitality, entertainment and leisure experiences that sensitively balance the sultanate’s socio-economic growth plan with the need to protect, preserve and enhance the natural environment,’ AtkinsRéalis stated.

“The Omani Mountain Destination’s masterplan is a story of connecting communities, enhancing beautiful places and imagining a new blueprint for Oman’s future,” Davide Minniti, Associate Director – Masterplanning/Urban Design of AtkinsRealis, posted on LinkedIn.

Anticipated to draw over 8,000 residents, along with an average of 2,350 overnight visitors and 2,000 daily visitors, the project promises a harmonious blend of residential and recreational offerings.

A highlight of the project is the Wadi al Harbi Park, featuring a state-of-the-art bridge, engaging farming and agrotourism activities, family recreation facilities, mountain biking and extreme sports amenities like bungee jumping and rock climbing.

Adding to the allure, a cable car will provide residents and visitors breathtaking views of the picturesque surroundings. As part of the ongoing enhancements to the region’s infrastructure, a new access road from the north is being planned, facilitating convenient entry for the two most populated governorates in the country, North Batinah and South Batinah.

Renowned for its majestic green mountains, Jabal Akhdar experienced a remarkable influx of visitors in the first nine months of 2023 – 161,974 – to explore its natural beauty.

