Muscat: Dhofar Municipality has clarified to social media reports that the Salalah Tourism Festival will be canceled for the year 2022.

In response to a query from the Observer, Dhofar Municipality's Department of Public Relations said that the events and activities of the Khareef Tourist Season will be held in various locations such as parks, gardens, and natural and tourist sites in order to attract the largest number of tourists, which will also introduce them to tourist sites and landscapes.

The municipality said that its Recreation Centre, where the activities Salalah Tourism Festival are generally held, will be closed due to the ongoing comprehensive development work, which will include the addition of several new facilities.

It said the activities will be spread over 20 different locations parks, spread over a wide geographical area.

The municipality was responding to social media reports that the Salalah Tourism Festival will not be held for the third year in a row "

In 2019, the Dhofar Governorate recorded more than 750,000 visitors during the tourist season with several airlines operating direct services from Salalah Airport.

Observer Web Team