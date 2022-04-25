Muscat - Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism announced the launch of ‘Oman Tourism Forum 2022’ to be held on May 10, 2022, at Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) during Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2022 in Dubai, UAE.

The forum is a high-level event that aims to gather industry leaders to explore tourism and partnership opportunities in Oman through dialogue and to explore some of the key areas where companies can be involved.

The forum will witness the presence of key speakers, including officials from the Sultanate of Oman and a number of speakers from China, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

