Pulse Hotels & Resorts, a Maldives-based hospitality development company, is targeting the GCC market with a range of unique and exclusive experiences curated for the regions’ traveller base, available across its luxury resorts for the festive season.

Working with its partners at dnata, the hospitality group is unveiling exclusive offers and a range of experiences across its resorts – Kandima Maldives, Nova Maldives and The Nautilus Maldives – for a tropical festive season on Maldivian private isles for 2023/24.

Nova Maldives

In partnership with dnata Travel, the UAE’s longest serving travel provider, Nova has launched an all-inclusive holiday package with exclusive benefits for dnata’s travellers across the GCC, available this winter.

In addition to the extensive range of activities and dining available to guests at Nova, dnata guests can enjoy the following, complimentary benefits: a VIP arrival experience with Manta Comfort Lounge Access, a Sunset Cruise, and enhanced in-villa minibar, to make the most of the stylish and spacious overwater and beach villas included in their stay.

Nova’s ‘Aqua Utopia’-themed festive celebrations begin on December 22, 2023 with a Christmas Tree Lighting and Barefoot White Party.

On December 24, a Christmas Eve Cocktail Party and Gala Dinner are included in a guests’ stay. Festivities continue until December 31, with highlights including a Full Moon Dinner & Party (December 26) and a New Year’s Eve Cocktail Party (31 December).

Kandima Maldives

A festive wonderland, ‘Holoworld’ will transform the game-changing island resort of Kandima into a dreamscape of holographic lights and a kaleidoscope of colours for the festive period.

The holiday celebrations will run from December 22 to January 7 with family-friendly offerings including a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony leading up to the arrival of Santa Claus on Christmas Day, music performances, beach parties, outdoor buffet, an art fiesta, glamorous New Year’s Eve Gala, and so much more – for guests of all ages.

The Nautilus Maldives

This festive season, ‘Glistening Sojourn’ at the ultra-luxury private island resort The Nautilus is a must-do experience for travellers who enjoy bespoke luxury experiences and celebrating at their own pace.

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner can be served at any time of the day for guests at this ultra-luxe Bohemian hideaway, including a bespoke festive-themed breakfast feast on Christmas Day.

This is followed by a glamorous Christmas Eve gala dinner, and a vibrant cocktail party and tantalising New Year’s Eve gala dinner, both included in a travellers’ stay.

Each of the ultra-luxury private island resort’s houses and residences comes with the benefit of a dedicated butler service, granting guests the freedom to craft a world of their own making. They can partake in activities of their choice, on their own schedule.

Additionally, The Nautilus offers a wealth of marine and water activities, from diving with the resident marine biologist to luxury private yacht excursions. Families can also enjoy local crafts and cinematic experiences.

Travellers can book a stay at The Nautilus for a minimum of seven nights from December 23 to January 10, 2024 for an exclusive offer.-TradeArabia News Service

