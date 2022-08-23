URB, a global leader in developing sustainable cities, has unveiled the designs for XZero City, a planned sustainable community providing a net zero carbon lifestyle for 100,000 residents in Kuwait.

The 1,600-hectare development is planned for the southern region of Kuwait to provide 30,000 residential units, as well as 30,000 green jobs, which will be created in various hubs such as medical, tourism, technology, educational, retail and entertainment, said a statement from URB.

XZero will promote sustainable tourism through its various eco-friendly hospitality assets, including a five-star eco resort and eco lodges. Edutainment attractions such as the utility park and nature conservation centre will transform the city into a unique visitor attraction.

The green-tech hub, masterplanned by URB, will promote a collaborative innovative environment in food, energy, water and waste technology

The medical hub will feature an autism village, wellness centre and clinics. The educational hub will feature a nursery, school and an institute. The commercial hub will include indoor mall and flexible office spaces, it stated.

The project is provides the highest standards of social, environmental and economic sustainability.

The masterplan was designed using passive design strategies, as well as green and blue infrastructure, to create a sustainable development which requires the least financial investment whilst providing the highest environmental gains.

On the mega project, CEO Baharash Bagherian, said the XZero will set a new benchmark for future cities.

"It is a new paradigm in green urban living and a new benchmark model for the next generation of sustainable cities. As a self-sufficient city, XZero will provide all the resident’s caloric food intake on site through its productive landscape. The city incorporates many different urban farming methods such as community gardens, bio domes, aquaponics, vertical farms and biosaline agriculture."

"The city will also harvest all the renewable energy needs locally whilst also recycling its waste and water on site. The creation of cities that follow the highest standards of sustainability is no longer a choice, it has become a necessity," he added.

URB pointed out that at the heart of the project is a unique resilient landscape, designed to promote health, wellbeing and biodiversity.

The multifunctional landscape is the social glue to the entire city and will connect residents to all amenities within minutes through its 44 km of dedicated green mobility tracks.

Ultimately, the city will provide the highest quality of life whilst protecting the environment for future generations. It will become a new benchmark for future cities to be planned in balance with nature, whilst promoting a greener circular economy, it added.

