UAE - MAG Group Holding, a leading Dubai real estate developer, has launched its first luxury residential project - Riviera Heights - within Jordan’s largest mixed-use beach front community Marsa Zayed.

Riviera Heights is the first project in a plan to transform a 320-hectare section of Jordan’s Red Sea coast into an international tourism and residential destination.

Land owner AD Ports Group in February appointed Dubai-based MAG Group Holding to develop Marsa Zayed, which will open a southern gateway to Jordan’s main attractions, the Unesco World Heritage Site Petra and Wadi Rum Protected Area.

Riviera Heights will consist of four, 35-storey luxury apartment buildings, spread over 51,000 sq m, located on the southern edge of the Marsa Zayed development area. The development will include more than 1,250 seafront apartments.

On the new project, Founder and Chairman Moafaq A. Al Gaddah said: "Riviera Heights captures the true essence of Jordan - its warmth, heritage, and culture. We are breathing a new life and economic vitality into Aqaba by creating vibrant spaces that foster genuine connection to its extraordinary Red Sea coastline."

"Together with AD Ports Group, our vision is to cultivate a destination with wide appeal to a wide range of discriminating travellers, where everyone feels a true sense of belonging," he stated.

Marsa Zayed is Jordan’s flagship tourism venture and ranks among the Middle East’s most ambitious real estate development projects.

Riviera Heights will be built next to the Phase 1 development of Marsa Zayed, which will eventually span 1.2 km of Red Sea beachfront, and include a marina, a hotel, hotel apartments with a beach club, an Old Souq marketplace with 50 retail shops, a yacht club, and a visitor’s centre.

Giving a project update, MAG Group said site works are currently underway, and the project is due for handover by Q1 2028.

AD Ports Group Managing Director and CEO Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi said: "We welcome the launch of Riviera Heights, which marks the official beginning of construction in Marsa Zayed, the Red Sea’s newest and most exciting tourism and residential development."

"Under the wise guidance of our leadership in the UAE, AD Ports Group and MAG Group Holding are making a strategic investment in Jordan’s economy that will bring long-term jobs and economic growth to a region defined by its unique natural coastal beauty," he stated.

According to him, Riviera Heights lays the foundation for Marsa Zayed’s vision of a vibrant, contemporary waterfront community.

By combining distinctive homes, rich cultural offerings, and a lively social scene in one exceptional setting, it marks a significant milestone for Aqaba, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).