Jeddah: Jeddah Airports Company said the operational plan for the peak Umrah season of this year 1444 AH (2023) was successful, and that the airport witnessed a smooth flow of movement despite the increased number of operations and flights since the beginning of the season.

The airport served more than 4.4 million passengers during the holy month of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr holiday.



Jeddah Airports increased its readiness earlier this year by adopting the operational plan for the Umrah season, which focuses on providing all facilities to the expected big numbers of people arriving to perform Umrah through the airport terminals during Ramadan.

The terminals were equipped to provide the best services at the highest levels of performance, thus offering passengers seamless travel experience.