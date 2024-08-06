Muscat – The Embassy of India in Oman, hosted an India-Oman B2B Meet on healthcare, featuring nine Indian hospitals led by the CII Kerala Chapter. Over 50 Omani healthcare and travel institutions participated, exploring opportunities in medical tourism.

Distinguished Guests of Honour included Dr. Mona Al Balushi from the Ministry of Health, Dr. Badriya Al Araimi of Future Health Hospital, and Dr. Lamya Al Balushi of Darsait Medical Centre.

Ambassador Amit Narang praised the trust Omani citizens have in India’s healthcare system and noted that Kerala is a top destination for Omanis seeking advanced treatments. The delegation discussed healthcare opportunities and medical tourism in India, focusing on how India’s facilities can benefit Omani citizens.