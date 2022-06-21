JEDDAH — The first mobile promotional workshop organized by the Omani Ministry of Heritage and Tourism in Saudi Arabia was launched on Sunday here to introduce tourism potentials enjoyed by Oman.



The event witnessed the participation of a group of the most prominent partners of tourism in the Kingdom, representing travel agencies and tour operators, as well as several tourism institutions from the hotel sector and destination management in the Sultanate.



The second mobile promotional workshop will be held in the city of AlKhobar on Monday, June 20, followed by another workshop in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on the June 21 and 22.



Through this event, the Omani Ministry of Heritage and Tourism seeks to promote tourist sites that are characterized by their mild climate and picturesque nature in the summer, most notably the Dhofar Governorate.



The Dhofar Governorate hosts the Salalah Khareef season, which extends from June to September, and is one of the favorite sites for local and Gulf tourists.



In addition, the Sultanate of Oman is home to several exceptional destinations characterized by mild weather and various natural components, and is rich in a wide range of activities and events.



The activities and events meet the various requirements of tourists, starting from rest and relaxation, through learning about heritage and historical sites, and ending with adventures and excitement is over.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).