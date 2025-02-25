Dubai's XDubai, in partnership with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Skydive Dubai, and Emaar, has hosted a daring extreme sports spectacle, EXIT139.

The event, which took place on the second day of the Dubai Run Aerial Display, saw 31 of the world's best BASE jumpers complete their 'dream jump' from Burj Khalifa.

The event, which aimed to challenge the potential of elite athletes from 15 countries, aimed to showcase Dubai's spirit of innovation and limitless possibilities.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, part of DET, said: “Events like EXIT139 exemplify Dubai’s dynamic and innovative spirit, reinforcing the city’s status as a global hub for world-class experiences and adrenaline-fueled adventures. This event not only showcased Dubai’s commitment to hosting extraordinary spectacles, but also reflected the city’s ‘can-do’ attitude, inspired by our visionary leadership. By continuously pushing boundaries in extreme sports and entertainment, Dubai strengthens its position as the ultimate destination to visit, live, and work in.”

“Today, with EXIT139, we unite extreme sports communities and innovative thinking to set a new global benchmark for adventure." said Abdulla BinHabtoor, CEO Shamal. “This event transcends a mere showcase of athleticism—it epitomises our unwavering commitment to precision, reflects Dubai’s dynamic spirit, and signals our continuous pursuit of the extraordinary.”

The event was designed with safety as a top priority, with a specially designed 12-metre platform extending six meters beyond the 139th floor balcony of Burj Khalifa.

A total of 437 jumps were completed during the two-day display, each showcasing meticulous planning and unwavering focus.

The 31 elite athletes participating in EXIT139 have spent years in preparation and training, redefining what's possible and inspiring a new generation to do the same.

For Emirati athlete Ahmed Al Shehhi, the jump represented more than just a physical challenge—it was a testament to mental strength and dedication. Commenting on his participation, he said, “Jumping from the iconic Burj Khalifa is every BASE jumper’s dream, it isn’t just about defying gravity; it’s about surpassing the mental barriers we’ve built around ourselves. It’s about showing the world that when you push beyond what you thought was possible, you inspire others to do the same.” -TradeArabia News Service

