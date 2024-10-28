The Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy has met with the Chairman of Saudi AROYA Cruises Joerg Rudolph and his accompanying delegation to probe cooperation in cruise tourism, as per a statement.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the company’s ongoing activities and future plans to operate cruise trips across the Red Sea and the Mediterranean.

They also discussed ways to promote Egyptian tourist destinations.

