Egypt has achieved 5% of its target to increase the number of hotel rooms in 2024 with the opening of 1,247 rooms in the first half (H1) of the year, a government official told Asharq Business.

The country was targeting to open 25,000 new hotel rooms this year, former Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa stated previously.

In 2023, Egypt received a record-breaking number of tourists, reaching 14.906 million people in 2023, which surpassed a previous record of 14.731 million tourists in 2010.

On August 11th, the government discussed the available investment opportunities to build around 250,000 hotel rooms to accommodate 30 million tourists annually.

