Saudi Arabia - The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) and a consortium of French engineering companies Setec, Egis and Assystem (SEA), have signed a MoU at the 6th edition of the FII announcing a reinforced partnership, supporting the infrastructure development of AlUla.

The deal adds to SEA’s current scope of work, intending to create AlUla’s Infrastructure Capital Investment Unit. This will include: developing and successfully completing the entire infrastructure development cycle of AlUla, the preparation of high-quality and performing operation and maintenance activities, and developing professional capabilities.

In addition, it includes implementing innovative, digital and world-class practices, tools and methodologies servicing performance and timely infrastructure delivery with AlUla’s sustainability ambition at the core, said the statement from RCU.

RCU was established by royal decree in July 2017 to preserve and develop AlUla, a region of outstanding natural and cultural significance in north-west Saudi Arabia.

Its long-term plan outlines a responsible, sustainable, and sensitive approach to urban and economic development that preserves the area’s natural and historic heritage while establishing AlUla as a desirable location to live, work, and visit.

Lauding the strategic partnership, CEO Amr AlMadani said the strengthening of RCU’s partnership with SEA gives it a platform to further plan and deliver the next stage of AlUla’s development.

"The newly expanded MoU will allow AlUla to continue its upwards trajectory of sustainable growth as it evolves into the world’s largest Living Museum and the beating heart of business, culture, and tourism for the north-west Arabia region and beyond," he stated after signing the MoU with Egis’ Middle East CEO Alaa AbuSiam.

Over the past two years and to date, the Egis-led consortium, SEA, has successfully facilitated and structured the development of AlUla’s infrastructure. More recently, a notable major milestone includes the inauguration of a new airport facility.

Considering this success and the rapid progress, RCU has chosen to enhance the cooperation with SEA to roll out AlUla’s infrastructure program for the next ten years, remarked Laurent Germain, CEO of Egis Group, on behalf of the SEA.

"Today’s agreement further deepens the partnership and commitment between our consortium and RCU in reaching their ambition of making AlUla a global tourist destination," observed Germain.

"We are excited to announce the establishment of the JV of three well-known and highly regarded firms, Egis, Setec and Assystem, to demonstrate our commitment to the development of AlUla," he added.

