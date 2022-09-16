The number of international visitors arriving in Dubai has nearly tripled and is closing in on pre-COVID-19 levels, with traffic from the United Kingdom, Australia and Italy surging the most.

From January to July, Dubai recorded a total of 8.1 million international visitors, up by 184% from 2.85 million a year ago and around 84% of the 2019 traffic, data from Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism showed.

Traffic from all major source markets went up, with the UK, Australia and Italy registering the biggest year-on-year leap in arrivals at 780%, 730% and 329%, respectively.

India was the biggest source market with more than 1.1 million visitors, up by 131% from the previous year.

Oman came second with 602,000 visitors, followed by Saudi Arabia (924,000), United Kingdom (667,000 and Russia (392,000) in the top five.

In terms of visitor numbers by region, the GCC market topped the table, accounting for 23% of total international visitor arrivals, followed by Western Europe (21%) South Asia (16%), Middle East and North Africa (12%) and Eastern Europe (11%).

Visitor performance by source market - YTD July 2022

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

cleofe.maceda@lseg.com