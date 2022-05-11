Dubai welcomed nearly 4 million overnight visitors from around the world in the first quarter of 2022, registering a whopping growth of 214 per cent as compared to the same period last year.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, said the Emirate also saw the world’s highest hotel occupancy rate — 82 per cent — during this period.

Dubai had welcomed 7.28 million overnight visitors in 2021.

In an interview earlier, a top official had highlighted that Dubai has become “extremely popular” among tourists because of the way it handled the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We shut down quickly, and we were quick to reopen, but our reopening was very thoughtful and safe. It was a showcase for us as a city of how agile and resilient we are,” said Hoor Al Khaja, acting associate vice-president for International Operations at Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

“The city has been booming with new segments and new demographics. We are trying to cater to this new market by offering a new range of visas. We closely monitor their behaviours, search trends and more to meet their needs.”

