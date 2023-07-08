Doha, Qatar: Doha Metro and Lusail Tram recorded a ridership of 633,375 commuters during the first four days of Eid Al Adha as it transported people to various destinations.

Qatar Rail said in a tweet recently “During Eid Al Adha holiday, we were pleased to provide a reliable and safe travel experience for approximately 633,375 passengers throughout the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram networks from June 28 to July 1, 2023. We are pleased to have been part of your Eid celebration.”

During this period, the total Metro ridership recorded 613,120 passengers while Lusail Tram transported 20,255 passengers. The public used the metro and tram services to get to malls, parks and other leisure destinations covered by the networks to celebrate the festive season.

The Doha Metro and Lusail Tram were popular choices of transportation during the holidays as residents ventured to various places in Qatar hosting Eid festivities, such as the fireworks show and events at Lusail Boulevard.

“Throughout the Eid Al Adha holiday, our customer service team goes the extra mile, to ensure providing our customers with an unparalleled travel experience across our networks. Travel safely and join the Eid fun,” said Qatar Rail tweeted previously on its social media handle.

It further noted “Wherever your destination may be this Eid Al Adha holiday, Doha Metro & Lusail Tram connects you to an array of entertainment destinations! Throughout the Eid Al Adha holiday and during various events, the Integrated Control Centre (ICC) of Doha Metro plays a key role in overseeing the customers’ flow across network, ensuring a seamless travel experience for our customers.”

Doha Metro is a sophisticated rail network, and most of it extends underground linking the major areas inside the capital Doha and its vicinities together, while Lusail Tram is a Tram network that offers comfortable and suitable means of transportation inside new Lusail city.

Doha Metro started a new metrolink service on June 4, 2023. The new route is M303 from Bin Mahmoud station.

It has 13 bus stops, including Al Khaleej Street, B-Ring Road (near Rawdat Al Khail Health Center), Al Betteel Street (near Dusit D2), C-Ring Road (one near Turkish Hospital), and The Westin Doha area.

Recently, as part of its commitment to provide an inclusive travel experience for people with disabilities, Qatar Railways company (Qatar Rail), in collaboration with Al Noor Centre for the Blind, launched the ‘Al Noor Centre Guide for Doha Metro’ during the 32nd edition of the Doha International Book Fair.

This guide signifies Qatar Rail’s commitment to providing comprehensive support and assistance to the blind and visually impaired community, facilitating their journeys across the Doha Metro network.

The guide utilises the Braille system to offer an overview of the Doha Metro, aids in navigating the network, and explains the utilisation of various services to ensure a seamless travel experience.

