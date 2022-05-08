The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the healthcare sector regulator in the emirate, is set to showcase Abu Dhabi’s most prominent healthcare services available for medical tourists at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2022.

Set to be held from 9th to 12th May, 2022, the event will see the DoH highlighting key investment opportunities in the emirate’s healthcare sector.

Joining the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi stand, the DoH will present Abu Dhabi’s latest therapeutic disciplines, world-class services and outstanding facilities to visitors and medical tourists.

Hind Al Zaabi, Executive Director of Healthcare Facilities at the DoH, said, "The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi is excited and proud to represent Abu Dhabi’s leading healthcare sector at the upcoming Arabian Travel Market 2022. With the continuous support and guidance of the UAE’s wise leadership, Abu Dhabi could reinforce its position as a world-class destination for healthcare and medical tourism. The emirate’s advanced healthcare infrastructure and innovative operations were instrumental in our outstanding response to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Al Zaabi added, "During our participation in the Arabian Travel Market 2022, we aim to better understand the needs of international patients to ensure the delivery of the highest quality of care in the emirate of Abu Dhabi."

During its participation, the department will showcase its Capacity Master Plan, specifically designed to help Abu Dhabi respond to its current and future healthcare demands and provide and plan investment opportunities available in the emirate in the next two decades.

The medical tourism programme available in Abu Dhabi is tailored to provide travelling patients with high-end medical services and ensure they are well taken care of from the moment they arrive in the emirate. The programme includes services such as a relaxed medical visa and on-ground transportation to ensure patients enjoy a steady and smooth recovery while feeling at home.