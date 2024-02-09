Riyadh: Dan Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) specializing in agritourism, ecotourism, and adventure tourism, said in a press release yesterday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding covering several potential areas of cooperation, including management and operation of local lodges and farm stays, with Abdulmohsen bin Abdulaziz AlJabr Trading Company.



According to the release, the signing took place during Dan Company's participation in the second edition of the PIF Private Sector Forum, held to support the funds' private sector strategic engagement initiatives.



Dan Company CEO Abdulrahman Abaalkhail said in the release: "Dan aims to involve local communities in providing experiences that allow visitors to fully interact in harmony with distinctive Saudi regional culture and traditions, including arts, crafts and local cuisines. This partnership is the first of many with management partners and a testament to our commitment to establishing long-term partnerships and enhancing synergies to promote the thriving tourism sector in the Kingdom and contribute to the sustainable prosperity of future generations."



Abdulmohsen bin Abdulaziz AlJabr Tourism Company Managing Director Mishari AlJabr said that the company "is committed to providing visitors of Al-Ahsa an adventure that will incorporate everything from a connection to nature, the taste of organic food, and a cozy and comfortable stay." He added that the partnership with Dan Company will ensure the delivery of these services according to the highest standard, contributing to advancing the Kingdom's tourism goals.



By shedding light on Saudi Arabia's rich agricultural and natural diversity, Dan Company will create experiences that strengthen the connection between people and nature through agritourism, ecotourism, and adventure tourism, its release said.