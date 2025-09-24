Muscat – Janaen, an Omran Group subsidiary specialising in agri-tourism, has signed a strategic partnership with Oman Agriculture Development to carry out agricultural works for the Janaen Salalah Project in Dhofar.

The agreement covers more than 786,000sqm of agricultural land in Salalah and includes planting around 16,730 coconut trees, 1,000 papaya trees and 625 cashew trees, with cashew being cultivated commercially in Oman for the first time. The project also involves modern irrigation systems and water sustainability initiatives to support long-term agricultural infrastructure.

Janaen combines large-scale farming with tourism activities, aiming to position Dhofar as a hub for both agriculture and tourism. Visitors will be able to experience modern farming techniques and participate in educational and family-oriented activities.

Hashil bin Obaid al Mahrouqi, Chairman of Board of Managers at Janaen, said, “This project represents an innovative model of cross-sector integration, reflecting our shared vision to harness Oman’s natural assets and translate these into new tourism concepts such as agri-tourism. The initiative contributes to sustainable use of natural resources and creates added value for the Omani economy.”

Ali bin Said al Uraimi, CEO of Oman Agriculture Development, said the partnership would help diversify agricultural output and introduce high-value crops. “Our partnership with Janaen enables us to apply our expertise in sustainable farming practices, ensuring efficient use of natural resources while introducing new crops such as cashew on a commercial scale for the first time in Oman. This initiative reinforces the role of modern agriculture as a driver of economic growth, job creation and value chain development.”

The project is expected to generate employment and open opportunities for SMEs and entrepreneurs. By producing coconuts, papayas and cashews at scale, it will reinforce Oman’s food security and support the sultanate’s efforts to attract investment and visitors to the agri-tourism sector.

