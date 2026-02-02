MUSCAT: More than 500 members of Oman Krishikkottam, a community organisation dedicated to promoting organic farming, are set to showcase the fruits of months of labour at the Shahi Foods & Spices Harvest Fest 2026. The event will take place on March 27 at Majan Heights in Al Wadi Al Kabir.

The festival will open its doors to the public, offering visitors an opportunity to learn about sustainable agriculture and best farming practices. Renowned film and television artist Vinod Kovoor will grace the occasion as the chief guest.

During the event, Binci James, an organic farming success story from Kerala, will be honoured with the Prakruthi Mitra (Friend of Nature) award. The festival will also recognise the best organic farmer among Oman Krishikkottam members, conferring the title 'Oman Karshakasree', along with a cash prize sponsored by Shahi Foods & Spices.

Selected senior farmers will also be felicitated for their long-standing dedication to organic farming.

“With more enthusiasts joining our group, recognising achievements inspires others and fosters healthy competition,” organisers said during a recent press briefing.

The festival will also feature a vibrant cultural programme, including performances by popular singers Reshma Raghavendra and Vishnu Vardhan, promising an engaging musical evening for attendees.

Organisers expressed confidence that the Harvest Fest 2026 will strengthen community ties while promoting organic farming and sustainability among the Malayali diaspora in Oman.

