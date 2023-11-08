Taif -- Several investment contracts for projects in Taif Governorate, worth over SAR11 billion, have been signed at Taif Investment Forum by Saudi companies and Chinese and Korean counterparts.

The contracts stipulate, among others, the establishment of the first phase of the space science fiction city Mars War, at a value of SAR5 billion, which could exceed SAR20 billion in the final stage of this tourist project that will be carried out at Taif University with the Beijing Technology Group, which includes Chinese university, and government and advertising companies, to build an integrated city inspired by space, especially Mars.

Also included is the establishment of an emergency information center, together with China Mobile company, at a value of SAR2 billion, to support the company's planned center in Jeddah, as well as a project to build five five-star tourist resorts, and other municipal projects worth over SAR1 billion.

There is also a project with an Indian company to produce cooling material for computers, especially central computers, to reduce their energy consumption by 80% and thus bring down the cooling cost, and the establishment of a Saudi unicorn company for growing roses, with raw materials used in the rose-growing industry sourced from the Kingdom.

Taif Investment Forum dedicated the second session to discussing "quality of life and humanizing cities", with Director of Strategic Partnerships at the Quality of Life Program Abdulrahman Al-Anbar reviewing the objectives of the program, such as improving livelihoods, increasing employment and leisure opportunities, making the Kingdom an attractive destination for ambitious young people, contributing to improving the lifestyle, and building an ideal society for citizens, residents and visitors.

Al-Anbar said that the program, one of those set in the Saudi Vision 2030, seeks to transform the Kingdom into a destination for seekers of global sporting and recreational events, making it a regional and international tourist attraction, and a sophisticated country that every citizen is proud of.

He also referred to concerted efforts to bring about a better quality of life by creating and developing diverse choices in all sectors, promoting the participation of individuals in artistic, cultural and sporting activities, giving the possibility to enjoy a healthy and active life, and developing better liveable urban areas.