RIYADH — Saudi Arabia welcomed around 116 million domestic and foreign tourists in 2024, and this figure marks an increase of six percent compared to 2023, according to the Ministry of Tourism.



In its 2024 Annual Statistical Report on Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector, released on Sunday, the ministry stated that total tourism spending for domestic and inbound travel during the last year reached approximately SR284 billion, reflecting an 11 percent year-over-year growth.



The ministry noted that Saudi Arabia recorded its highest-ever number of inbound tourists, with approximately 30 million visitors in 2024, marking an 8 percent rise compared to 2023. Inbound tourism spending in 2024 totaled SR168.5 billion, up 19 percent from the previous year. Domestic tourism also experienced solid growth with 86.2 million domestic tourists in 2024, marking a five percent increase compared to 2023. Moreover, domestic tourism spending reached SR115.3 billion in 2024.



The ministry's annual report highlighted key indicators of tourism activity and underscored the sector’s continued growth following the significant progress made in 2023. Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb stated that the strong performance reflected in the 2024 report was achieved through the guidance and support of the Kingdom’s leadership. He highlighted that tourism has become a key enabler of Saudi Vision 2030, with the report shedding light on the sector’s accelerated growth, driven by the efforts of the ministry and all stakeholders in Saudi Arabia’s tourism ecosystem.



The ministry invited investors and stakeholders to view the full 2024 Annual Statistical Report, available on its official website.

