MADINAH - The tourism sector in Madinah has witnessed significant growth of 18.7 percent in visitor numbers over the past three years, receiving more than 18 million visitors in 2024, compared with 14.1 million in 2023 and 8.2 million in 2022.



According to a report issued on Wednesday by the Madinah Chamber of Commerce, activities related to accommodation, travel agencies, and tour operations recorded an 18.7 percent increase in 2024 compared to the previous year.

The report highlighted the sector’s vital role in supporting economic growth and increasing the gross domestic product (GDP) through tourism spending on lodging, transportation, shopping, and other services, while also creating job opportunities in tourism-related activities and contributing to sustainable economic diversification.



The chamber report outlined the key assets of Madinah's tourism sector, noting that the city is home to around 400 religious, historical, and cultural landmarks that attract visitors from across the globe.

These include the Prophet’s Mosque, major historic mosques, various museums and exhibitions, modern tourist destinations, and restored historical sites open to the public, such as valleys, wells, and archaeological locations—forming a major driver for tourism development in the region.

