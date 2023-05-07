Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) and Air Arabia have partnered aiming to increase Bahrain's regional and international appeal by promoting new tourism destinations, expanding facilities and diversifying services.

The partnership, signed at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, will focus on promoting Bahrain as a top tourist destination for meetings, conferences, entertainment and weddings. The partnership will concentrate specifically on three key source markets – the UAE, India and Russia, reported Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

With this collaboration, Bahrain is set to take its tourism industry to new heights, offering travelers an unparalleled experience in the heart of the Gulf.

The partnership was signed by Minister of Tourism and BTEA Chairperson, Fatima bint Jaafar Al Sairafi, and Worldwide Sales Director of Air Arabia, Shalini Rajan. The signing was also attended by Regional General Manager ISC, Far East, Rajesh Narula, Head of Tourism Marketing at BTEA, Sally Sedky, and Senior Tourism Relations Specialist at BTEA, Eyad AlAnsari.

In a statement during the signing ceremony, Minister Al Sairafi emphasized the significance of collaboration with Air Arabia, the leading low-cost carrier in the MENA region. This partnership is expected to foster greater cooperation between the two parties and aid BTEA in promoting Bahrain's tourist destinations to a global audience. Moreover, the partnership is expected to enhance international tourism access to the Kingdom, facilitated by Air Arabia's extensive network of destinations.

The Minister of Tourism affirmed that this partnership aligns with the Tourism Strategy of the Kingdom of Bahrain 2022-2026 and its objectives. The strategy focuses on several pillars, including business tourism, which has gained significant momentum following the inauguration of the Exhibition World Bahrain. This world-class facility has the capability to host major regional and international events, conferences, and exhibitions, making it an ideal venue for driving the growth of business tourism in Bahrain.

Minister Al Sairafi emphasized that the collaboration with Air Arabia is a strategic partnership aimed at bolstering the growth of Bahrain's tourism and travel sector. The partnership also seeks to enhance consultation and cooperation mechanisms in critical areas such as safety, air navigation, security, environment, and air transport. These efforts are critical to ensure the sustainable development of joint promotional campaigns that can increase awareness of Bahrain's tourist destinations and motivate more tourists to visit the country.

The minister highlighted that this agreement is a crucial step towards enhancing cooperation between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates in various fields within the tourism industry.

This also affirms the serious endeavours of both countries to strengthen their bilateral ties and foster further growth and development in the tourism sector. By prioritizing joint efforts to boost tourism, these two countries can reap the economic and social benefits of increased visitor numbers and more robust industry collaboration.

