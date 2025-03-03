RIYADH — The Red Palace in Riyadh is set to open in 2026, making it the first of Boutique Group’s luxury hospitality projects to welcome guests. The restoration of the historic site is more than 60% complete, with work progressing on schedule.



In an interview with Saudi Gazette, Boutique Group CEO Christoph Mares provided an update on the company’s developments, including the progress of Al Hamra Palace and Tuwaiq Palace.



He emphasized the company’s commitment to preserving Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage while developing a hospitality model rooted in the Kingdom’s traditions.



Mares said that the company is developing a bespoke operating model rooted in Saudi hospitality traditions, ensuring an authentic and unparalleled guest experience.



While Boutique Group’s properties will offer exclusive stays within meticulously restored historic palaces, they will also be open for public bookings, allowing broader access to their accommodations, dining, and cultural experiences.



Mares also noted that the company is actively exploring opportunities to expand its portfolio of unique, historically significant destinations.



Q: Boutique Group was established with a vision to transform Saudi Arabia’s historic palaces into luxury hospitality destinations. Can you provide an update on the progress of your current projects?



A: Boutique Group is pioneering a new era of ultra-luxury hospitality in Saudi Arabia. We're not simply restoring palaces; we're breathing new life into historical landmarks, creating world-class destinations that celebrate Saudi heritage and culture.



Our three announced palaces – Al Hamra Palace, The Red Palace, and Tuwaiq Palace – are all progressing well in their respective development phases. The Red Palace is already over 60% complete, with restoration of this historic landmark well underway, beautifully blending heritage with a contemporary twist.



Q: When can we expect the first palace to open its doors to guests?



A: The Red Palace in Riyadh will be the first to open its doors and is on schedule to welcome guests in April 2026. We’re excited to present this embodiment of homegrown timeless elegance to the local market while simultaneously bringing unmatched Saudi hospitality to the world.



This grand opening will represent a true milestone in the transformation of Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector, setting a new benchmark for the country’s luxury segment.



Q: How do you ensure that these palaces maintain their historical authenticity while delivering world-class service?



A: Preserving historical authenticity isn't just a priority; it's the foundation of our entire guest experience. We've assembled a team of experts – architects, historians, artisans, culinary specialists – to meticulously research and document every detail, working closely with the Ministry of Culture to ensure our approach aligns with the highest standards of preservation.



There is a deep-rooted respect for authentic Saudi culture weaved throughout every detail of our palaces. This will shine through as a celebration of iconic Saudi hospitality for all our guests. From the architecture and design to the immersive cultural experiences we offer, guests will encounter a true representation of the Kingdom.



This deep understanding informs every aspect of our service, from the restoration of the palaces themselves to the curated experiences we offer. We're training Saudi craftspeople in modern techniques while honoring traditional methods, ensuring that the interiors reflect the palaces' rich history. This commitment to authenticity, combined with state-of-the-art amenities and dedicated service, creates an unparalleled guest experience.



Q: What is your strategy to attract both international and local high-net-worth travelers to these exclusive properties?



A: Today's discerning travelers crave authentic, unique experiences. We offer a gateway to Saudi Arabia's cultural heart, blending the ancient art of Arabian hospitality with modern luxury. We provide transformative journeys, something the world has truly never seen before.



For our local guests, we offer a unique opportunity to explore their heritage on a deeper level. This is a one-of-a-kind unveiling of the palace’s offerings in culinary and wellness practices that are largely informed by Saudi traditions. At present, there are no other hotels providing this kind of intensive and bespoke cultural immersion.



International high-net-worth travelers are increasingly seeking hyper-personalized experiences, and our palaces provide exactly that. We offer novel journeys unlike any other. Guests can leave our palaces with a story to tell the world, one of iconic Saudi history and culture, amidst a luxurious backdrop. We are inviting the world to catch a glimpse into the heart of Saudi heritage that both international and local guests will relish.



Q: What unique offerings will set Boutique Group properties apart from global brands like Aman, Four Seasons, or Ritz-Carlton?



A: Unlike traditional luxury brands, our focus is on immersive cultural journeys. Guests will enjoy privileged access to culturally significant historical palaces, bespoke culinary experiences reflecting regional flavors, and wellness rituals rooted in ancient Arabian traditions.



While other luxury groups offer exceptional service and amenities, Boutique Group provides something truly unique: a deep connection to the heart of Saudi Arabia. Our guests will experience the Kingdom’s rich culture and heritage in a way that is simply not possible elsewhere. From exclusive access to historic palaces to immersive cultural experiences, every aspect of a stay with us is designed to create lasting memories and a profound sense of place.



Q: Beyond the three announced palaces (Al Hamra, Red Palace, and Tuwaiq), are there plans to transform more historic palaces into luxury hotels? If so, which locations are being considered?



A: There are certainly more plans in the pipeline, and Boutique Group is committed to growth. Our immediate focus is on the successful launch of our three flagship palaces: The Red Palace, Tuwaiq Palace, and Al Hamra Palace. However, we recognize the incredible potential to expand our portfolio.



While I can't disclose specific details about future projects, we're actively exploring opportunities to expand our portfolio of unique, historically significant destinations. Do stay tuned as we will surely be announcing some exciting news soon.



Q: Saudi Arabia has many heritage sites with untapped tourism potential. Do you see Boutique Group expanding beyond palaces to include other historic landmarks?



A: Our top priority is preserving and celebrating Saudi Arabia's rich heritage. Currently, our focus is on palaces, each carefully selected for its historical significance and potential to offer a unique guest experience. We must ensure that each location chosen serves a purpose both for Boutique Group and its guests, but also for Saudi Arabia, its citizens, and future generations.



Boutique Group is filling a gap in the tourism industry's untapped potential, as our palaces are the first of their kind to debut in Saudi Arabia with such deep roots in cultural immersion.



Q: Once these palaces are fully transformed, will Boutique Group operate them directly, or will management be handed over to an international luxury hotel brand?



A: Boutique Group’s primary objective is to develop, manage, and operate cultural and historical palaces in the Kingdom and transform them into ultra-luxury boutique hotels. We're developing a bespoke operating model rooted in Saudi hospitality traditions, ensuring an authentic and unparalleled guest experience.



Not only is this different from other hotel chains around the world, but it also aligns deeply with our values of keeping the traditions that make Saudi Arabia a hub for a special kind of hospitality. It is with this in mind that we continue to foster a hospitality experience that respects the Kingdom’s customs – and this is done by operating the palaces ourselves with meticulous detail and care.



Q: Given the exclusivity of these properties, will Boutique Group adopt a membership or invitation-only model, or will they be open to public bookings?



A: Boutique Group is committed to showcasing Saudi Arabia's instinctive generosity and sharing the timeless elegance of Saudi hospitality with guests from all over the world. Our unique offerings, rooted in authentic Saudi experiences, ensure that anyone seeking true cultural immersion is welcome.



While our properties offer exclusive stays within meticulously restored historic palaces, they will be open to public bookings. Beyond the luxurious accommodations, our restaurants, spas, and halls will also be accessible, allowing everyone an opportunity to experience a taste of our unparalleled service and genuine Arabian hospitality.

