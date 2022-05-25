Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) and Wego, a leading online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), have launched a campaign to drive tourism to the kingdom.

Wego will work closely with BTEA to attract more travellers to the country in line with the government’s strategy for 2026 which aims to bring over 14.1 million tourists to the kingdom, said a statement from Wego.

The campaign will shed light on the things to do in the country for all types of travellers including solos, couples, and families as well as the key destinations to explore. It will be promoted on all Wego’s marketing channels and it aims to convert searches to bookings.

Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director, MENA and India, Wego, commented: “We continue to partner with tourism boards to promote tourism recovery and attract more travelers to the destinations in the new norm in 2022. We’re proud to collaborate with Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority. This partnership further strengthens our commitment to our customers to offer them the best destinations to visit.”

Dr Nasser Qaedi, the CEO of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, said: “The launch of our partnership with Wego reinstates our drive to increase international footfall into the Kingdom and it comes at the right time as the island is filled with fantastic events and activities for tourists to enjoy.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).