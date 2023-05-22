Bahrain is one of the leading countries to witness inbound tourism recovery during the year 2022 by over 90% compared to pre-pandemic levels, outperforming the international recovery rate of 60% as estimated by UNWTO, a top official said.

Dr Naser Qaedi, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), was speaking at the 118th Executive Council of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, during May 16 -18, reported Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

Dr Qaedi headed Bahrain’s delegation to the UNWTO Executive Council in the presence of over 30 countries representing member states, including ministers and high officials in charge of tourism in the member states, representatives of public or private structures concerned, destination management bodies, as well as specialized investors.

He took part in plenary sessions conversing about world tourism recovery and digital transformation.

"The robust pace of Bahrain’s tourism recovery proves the advancement of tourism's various packages and countless promotional and marketing efforts to enhance the Kingdom’s position as an international tourism destination, with the focus of attracting tourism investments in the public and private sectors with the support of BTEA", he said.

During his briefing on global tourism developments, the UNWTO secretary general, Zurab Pololikashvili, shed light on Bahrain as one of the three countries, including Spain and Israel, in the area of tourism technology and innovation through the BTEA’s participation in UNWTO tourism tech initiatives.

The 118th Executive Council sessions discussed multiple topics related to finding out the best solutions to develop the tourism sector and support the positive recovery indicators, along with looking for ways to maximize tourism investments, create more jobs in the sector, and adopt more supportive initiatives for tourism growth and prosperity.

On the sidelines of the session, Dr. Qaedi held talks with Zurab Pololikashvili, the UNWTO secretary general, to discuss travel and tourism's role in the world economy's recovery.

He also met with Ahmed Alkhateeb Tourism Minister of Saudi Arabia, to discuss mutual cooperation and efforts exerted to promote both Kingdoms as a unified tourism destination globally.

Dr. Qaedi held a meeting with the head of the UAE tourism delegation to discuss promoting tourism and enhancing joint tourism collaboration.

He also held talks with Japan and South Korea's tourism delegation heads to discuss the fruitful outcomes of the recent visit of the Bahraini ministerial delegation to Tokyo and Seoul in order to activate agreements, investment opportunities, and tourism partnerships.

"We are pleased to take part in the 118th UNWTO Executive Council which showcases Bahrain’s valued tourism contribution as an active elected member at the executive council among 35 countries representing 6 regions around the globe during 2021–2024”, he said.

“This achievement reflects Bahrain’s relentless efforts to double tourism's contribution to the national economy and develop tourism infrastructure with a unique set of projects”, he added.

“We at BTEA are fully committed to achieving tourism's new strategy goals, which will positively affect tourism product diversity and increase tourist flows to the Kingdom from various nationalities around the world", he concluded.

