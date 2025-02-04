Saudi Arabia - Baheej Tourism Development Company, a joint venture between Asfar (a tourism investment company of Saudi PIF) and the Tamimi-AWN Alliance, has broken ground on its inaugural multi-project tourism destination in Yanbu city.

Spread over a 80,000 sq m area, it boasts four iconic leisure assets including a Beach Escape, a Marine Visitor Center, a Lifestyle Hotel, and a yet-to-be-announced waterfront tourism destination. Each project is designed to offer immersive and sustainable tourism experiences, said the company in a statement.

Baheej envisions Yanbu, a city with a storied history dating back to the 16th century, as a premier Saudi waterfront destination.

Renowned for its architectural heritage and sandy beaches, Yanbu offers visitors vibrant cultural experiences, historical depth, and stunning natural beauty, it stated.

According to Baheej, the project will be executed in three phases, prioritizing sustainability through renewable energy integration, water conservation systems, and community-driven initiatives.

With meticulous analysis of risks and investment opportunities, Yanbu is set to become a sought-after tourist destination, both regionally and internationally, it added.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Prince Salman bin Sultan Al Saud, the Governor of Madinah Province.

The event was attended by Bandar bin Ibrahim Al Khorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Eng. Khaled bin Mohamed Al-Salem, President of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, Eng. Abdulhadi Al Juhani, CEO of the Royal Commission for Yanbu, Dr Fahad Mushayt, CEO of Asfar, Nora Al Tamimi, CEO of Baheej, and Abdulrahman M. AlBassam, Board Member of Baheej, along with other senior government officials.

On the new project, Al Tamimi said: "We believe destinations are not merely built, but discovered based on study and research maintaining customers as a top priority across our process. Baheej is committed to unveiling Saudi Arabia’s hidden treasures by crafting unparalleled experiences that highlight the kingdom’s diverse culture, rich heritage, and stunning landscapes."

"Yanbu’s modern infrastructure and scenic coastal vistas position it as an exceptional gateway to the Red Sea Riviera. By partnering with local businesses and stakeholders, we aim to enrich the local economy while celebrating Yanbu’s cultural heritage and natural environment," she stated.

Baheej's role includes integrating local culture and environmental sustainability, elevating Yanbu's appeal and fostering regional development.

The launch of Baheej's multi-waterfront destinations in Yanbu City aligns with Saudi Vision 2030's targets, aiming to foster a prosperous economy and vibrant society, said Al Tamimi.

As a diversified developer and destination management company, Baheej aims to craft accessible tourism experiences meeting international standards while remaining contextual and sustainable, she stated.

These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to transform Saudi towns into thriving destinations. Baheej plans to announce additional projects in other cities by year-end, reinforcing its commitment to creating vibrant urban spaces across the region, she added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).