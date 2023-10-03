UAE - Audi urbansphere concept, which aims to shape the future of urban travel, has arrived in the Middle East for the first time at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

The Audi urbansphere is the third and the largest of the four concept vehicles in the sphere series, which also includes the skysphere, grandsphere and activesphere, promising to revolutionise the urban travel with its ground-breaking design and innovative technologies.

The strategic partnership between Audi Middle East and the Museum of the Future holds immense significance for both entities. Through this collaboration, Audi can showcase its audacious vision for the future of the automotive industry and its commitment to sustainable mobility. At the Museum of the Future, this partnership provides a unique opportunity for visitors to delve into the mesmerising world of automotive innovation, offering a tantalising glimpse into the cutting-edge capabilities and designs that will shape the future of transportation.

Visitors to the museum can immerse themselves in Audi's vision for the future of mobility and witness the seamless integration of advanced technology, sustainability, and supreme comfort. The Audi urbansphere concept will be on display at the museum as part of the ‘Tomorrow, Today‘ exhibition until mid January 2024.

Built on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) technology platform with an electric drive system, the urbansphere promises an awe-inspiring range and power output. Its battery module, between the axles, holds around 120 kilowatt hours of energy, empowering rapid charging with up to 270 kilowatts at fast-charging stations. The high-voltage system, with 800 volts, ensures swift charging times, making the urbansphere ready for action at a moment's notice as the model can be charged from five to 25 percent in just under 25 minutes.

The opulent interior of the vehicle is designed to offer the highest level of comfort and personalisation. The absence of a traditional steering wheel and dashboard creates a spacious and liberating atmosphere, allowing passengers to relax and enjoy the journey. Passengers have the futuristic option of hiding or displaying the steering wheel, pedals and dashboard. The concept car's lounge-chair-inspired architecture, with light-coloured, pillow-like upholstery elements, provides a sense of tranquillity and serenity during travels. Advanced control interfaces and connectivity options enable seamless integration of technology, allowing passengers to work, communicate, or unwind during their journey.

The urbansphere brings virtually limitless possibilities due to Audi's extensive range of options and seamless integration of digital services. These capabilities enable access to a diverse array of services directly related to the traveller’s current journey.

Moreover, the vehicle excels in addressing everyday tasks that transcend the act of driving, including making dinner reservations and conducting online shopping from within the vehicle. Furthermore, the autonomous Audi urbansphere concept takes passenger convenience to the next level by providing door-to-door service, autonomously identifying parking spaces, and managing battery charging independently.

The concept car's dimensions, 5.51 m (18 feet) long, 2.01 m (6.6 feet) wide, and 1.78 m (5.8 feet) high, make it one of the largest vehicles in the Audi concept car line-up.

Elmir Arnautovic, Audi Middle East Marketing and Communications Director, commented: "Bringing the Audi urbansphere to the Middle East represents a momentous milestone for Audi and the region. This exceptional concept car showcases our strong commitment to innovative mobility solutions and provides a fascinating glimpse into the future of luxury, environmentally conscious transportation. Audi invites everyone to visit the Museum of the Future for this unparalleled opportunity to witness the urbansphere while it’s here, first-hand."

