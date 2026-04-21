AlUla Development Company (UDC), a Saudi PIF company, has announced that it has broken ground on its premium hotel project - Numaj Autograph Collection, located in the ancient Saudi city, thus marking a key milestone in the delivery of its development pipeline and AlUla’s continued transformation.

A 250-key hotel expected to open next year, Numaj, is being developed by AlUla Development Company and will be operated by Marriott International under the Autograph Collection Hotels brand.

Designed by GioForma, the architects behind the iconic Maraya, the project draws inspiration from AlUla’s natural landscapes, cultural heritage, and celestial history.

The name Numaj is derived from the star system Nu Ursae Majoris, historically associated with AlUla as a guiding reference for ancient travelers. This narrative is reflected in a design concept rooted in discovery, light, and a deep connection to the land, it stated.

The milestone was marked during a site visit attended by John Pagano, Managing Director of UDC and Abeer AlAkel, Chief Executive Officer of the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), as well as other senior leadership representatives.

Pagano said: "Numaj marks a clear step forward in our delivery agenda. As we move into construction, our focus is on executing high-quality, investment-ready developments that strengthen AlUla’s positioning, while shaping distinctive hospitality experiences that enhance its long-term appeal as a global destination and a vibrant community."

The start of construction signals the transition of Numaj from concept to execution, further reinforcing UDC’s role as the development and investment engine driving AlUla’s masterplan into tangible, world-class assets, in close collaboration with RCU.

The development will offer a curated hospitality experience that blends refined resort living with immersive cultural and lifestyle elements.

Guests will experience thoughtfully designed spaces that reflect AlUla’s identity, alongside a range of amenities including five dining venues, wellness facilities, and integrated business and leisure offerings.

Designed with sustainability at its core, Numaj is targeting LEED Gold certification, incorporating environmentally responsible practices such as greywater reuse for irrigation, locally sourced materials, UV-resistant glazing, water-efficient landscaping, and energy-conscious lighting aligned with AlUla’s Dark Sky policy.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

