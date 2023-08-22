A leading travel company in Saudi Arabia plans to take traveller engagement to new heights through a key partnership.

Almosafer, a part of Seera Group, has partnered with MoEngage, a marketing automation and customer engagement platform, to drive meaningful engagement with its travellers using an insights-led strategy.

Almosafer will also leverage MoEngage’s capabilities such as advanced segmentation, automation, and personalisation capabilities.

This will enable the brand to craft impactful campaigns while delivering the right messages to the right customers, maximising the effectiveness of engagement efforts.

“We understand the importance of trust when it comes to booking travel services. Our customers can rely on us to deliver on our promises, ensuring they receive the services they booked with confidence and peace of mind. Additionally, we also realise the research that goes behind booking a service, and we intend to provide assistance there as well with the help of MoEngage”, said Pallav Singhvi, Almosafer Vice President — Consumer Travel.

“We are excited to join hands with a leading brand that focuses on engagement across the customer journey lifecycle. Establishing a sound customer engagement strategy can lead to a long-term relationship and MoEngage will be more than happy to assist Almosafer in doing so”, said Sweta Duseja, Director of Customer Success, META — MoEngage.

