Riyadh – Mubasher: Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development (Alhokair Group) has incurred net losses after Zakat and tax worth SAR 171.58 million in 2021, down 14.27% from SAR 200.16 million in 2020.

The revenues stood at SAR 708.42 million in 2021, an annual surge of 15.54% from SAR 613.11 million, according to the financial results on Tuesday.

The loss per share plunged to SAR 2.93 last year from SAR 3.64 in 2020.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, Alhokair Group logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 6.18 million, against net losses of SAR 109.32 million during the same three months a year ago.

