The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) concluded its promotional roadshow in China.

The tour, which covered Shanghai, Hangzhou and Shenzhen, highlighted Ajman as a leading tourism destination that merged authenticity with modernity.

During the roadshow, the Department’s delegation attained remarkable milestones in reinforcing relations with Chinese tourism partners by engaging in discussions on cooperation mechanisms, coordination and opportunities for future joint initiatives.

These efforts will facilitate long-term partnerships and investment opportunities that will strengthen Ajman’s position on the global tourism map.

Mahmood Alhashmi, Director General of the Department, said: “We are pleased with the results of the roadshow, which has paved the way for exploring new opportunities. It served as a platform to showcase Ajman’s diverse tourism attractions, from beautiful beaches and rich cultural landmarks to world-class hospitality. We were able to introduce our Chinese partners to the emirate’s distinctive tourism offering, while reinforcing its position as a global destination that meets the demands of all visitors.”

Alhashmi added: “We are committed to strengthening our international partnerships and highlighting Ajman’s unique tourism attractions to support the local economy’s growth, generate new job opportunities and reinforce the emirate’s position among the region’s most sought-after tourism destinations."

The roadshow concluded with tangible outcomes, including new avenues of cooperation, partnership opportunities with key players in the Chinese tourism sector, enhanced promotional channels for Ajman in the Chinese market, and invitations to collaborate on sustainable tourism initiatives.

These results will directly contribute to a prosperous future for bilateral relations between the UAE and China.

