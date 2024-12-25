Abu Dhabi’s hotels received 4.8 million guests year-to-date (YTD) as of October 2024, a 26% increase in international guests compared to 2023, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced. The guests from 26 key source markets, including India, China, Russia, the UK and Saudi Arabia.

DCT Abu Dhabi also welcomed more than 3.9 million visitors across its cultural events and landmarks YTD October, a 21% increase compared to the same period last year, highlighting the success of Abu Dhabi's cultural initiatives, a WAM report said.

Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Under-Secretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Our journey so far has been transformational as we continue to share Abu Dhabi with the world. We are guided by a bold vision set forth in the refreshed Tourism Strategy 2030 and Culture Strategy, and the results we’ve shared underscore Abu Dhabi’s commitment to excellence and sustainable growth, and highlight the impact of coordinated efforts in destination and cultural development.

Authentic experiences

“By crafting authentic experiences, developing our infrastructure, and fostering talent, community engagement, and key partnerships, we are shaping the emirate into a thriving global leader in the tourism and culture sector.”

DCT Abu Dhabi’s cultural sites, libraries and museums saw over 3.9 million visitors this year as of October, which was a 21% increase compared to 2023. Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030 continues to chart a bold course for growth, aiming to attract 39.3 million visitors, create 178,000 new jobs in the tourism sector, and contribute AED90 billion ($24.5 billion) to the GDP by 2030. These goals aim to be achieved through 25 targeted initiatives across the strategy’s four key pillars: offering and city activation, promotion and marketing, infrastructure and mobility, and visa, licensing, and regulation.

The recently held City Tourism Briefing highlighted the emirate’s growing tourism and aviation industry. The aviation segment outlined recent developments in the sector, such as the news that Zayed International Airport is now serviced by 24 airlines, enhancing the emirate’s status as a travel hub.

New airline routes

Etihad Airways launched 10 new routes in 2024, while Wizz Air Abu Dhabi connects travellers to 35 destinations across 25 countries, and Air Arabia connects over 200 destinations from six strategic hubs spread across the UAE, Morocco, Egypt and Pakistan.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s approach to growth includes expanding into new international markets while strengthening its presence in existing ones. Trade initiatives such as roadshows, training programmes, and collaboration with travel partners are designed to elevate Abu Dhabi’s global profile as a top destination for leisure, entertainment, business events, arts and culture, heritage, and more.

Significant entertainment and cultural projects in the pipeline include the expansion of Warner Bros. World with the addition of a Harry Potter World, the construction of the Saadiyat Cultural District in 2025, and the development of Hudayriyat Island as a centre for sports and adventure, as well as the enhancement of Yas Waterworld.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).