ABU DHABI - The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and the Fujairah Tourism and Antiquities Department today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to facilitate knowledge sharing and attract more visitors to their museums, boosting tourism and driving economic growth in both emirates.

The partnership, signed by Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Under-Secretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, and Saeed Al Samahi, General Director of Fujairah Tourism and Antiquities Department, will allow the entities to exchange knowledge and expertise, develop joint training programmes, and engage local and global tourists through joint marketing and promotional activities.

This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to promoting the cultural heritage of Abu Dhabi and Fujairah by exchanging artefacts and artworks, which will attract greater numbers of visitors and deepen public understanding of their respective histories.

Al Hosani said this MoU enables collaboration between the two museums through joint programmes and promotions. He added that highlighting both emirates' rich artistic and cultural heritage will foster pride in national identity and promote cross-cultural understanding.

For his part, Al Samahi stated that this MoU strengthens cooperation and sheds light on Fujairah's historical and cultural richness,

"Furthermore, this collaboration will open new prospects for all emirates in the UAE to exchange tourism experiences and explore pioneering practices, as we work to make Fujairah an attractive destination for both domestic and international tourism," he noted.

In recent years, Abu Dhabi has transformed into a global hub for culture and creativity. Its Saadiyat Cultural District is home to the renowned Louvre Abu Dhabi and a growing community of institutions and attractions, which will soon welcome the upcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, and Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi.

Tourism is a key pillar in Abu Dhabi's long-term economic diversification strategy. The emirate recently launched its Tourism Strategy 2030, which will see the sector add AED90 billion to the UAE's GDP annually by 2030 and attract 39.3 million visitors every year to Abu Dhabi.