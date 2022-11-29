Uber has announced the appointment of Pia El Hachem as the General Manager at Uber across the UAE, Jordan, and Lebanon. In her new role, Hachem will be leading Uber’s strategy, operations, policy, and business development, while overseeing the company’s end-to-end business.

Hachem has been at Uber since 2018 as the Strategy & Planning Lead for the Mena region and later expanded her scope to the Sub-Saharan Africa region. In her previous roles at Uber, Hachem contributed to developing the strategy and business plans for the MEA region, and most recently, setting priorities and growing the business in various markets.

“It is an honour for me to take on this new role at Uber, building on my tenure developing the business,” said Hachem. “I am looking forward to leading the Uber business with a focus on our efforts towards achieving our sustainable mobility goals, expanding our product portfolio to meet local needs, as well as, and of course, growing our ride sharing business across all 3 countries.”

Strategist and leader

“Through her years of experience and previous roles at Uber, Pia has proven to be an exemplary strategist and leader, perfectly suited for her new role as GM of UAE and Levant,” said Frans Hiemstra, Director and General Manager of Uber Middle East & Africa. He added: “I'm looking forward to Pia elevating our offerings and advancing the Uber business in these strategic markets, as she takes on this new responsibility.”

Prior to joining Uber, Hachem was a management consultant at Strategy&, where she worked closely with clients across different industries on developing and implementing strategies in the Middle East and South-East Asia.

