UAE - Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone) and Aramex recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration and provide mutual benefits to their client bases.

This partnership aims to streamline services between the two entities and increase communications to their respective customer databases.

The MoU between SPC Free Zone and Aramex signifies a welcomed step towards fostering a more efficient and collaborative business environment in Sharjah. By leveraging each other’s strengths and resources, both entities are set to offer enhanced services and support to their customers.

Mutual benefits and services

Under this agreement, clients of SPC Free Zone will benefit from Aramex’s extensive logistics network, ensuring reliable and timely delivery of their products to various destinations worldwide. On the other hand, Aramex’s clients will have access to the business-friendly environment and incentives offered by the SPC Free Zone, opening up new opportunities for expansion and growth.

The partnership between SPC Free Zone and Aramex highlights a shared commitment to innovation, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. By combining their expertise and resources, both organisations aim to create a synergistic ecosystem that supports the growth and success of businesses in Sharjah and beyond.

Innovating business ecosystems

The SPC Free Zone is a cutting-edge free zone dedicated to the print, publishing, and creative industries. Established in 2017, SPC Free Zone offers over 2,000 business activities to the registered businesses from diverse nations that are operating within Sharjah. Businesses benefit from 24/7 support, instant licences, office and meeting spaces, and banking services, as well as incentives like tax exemptions, 100% ownership, and streamlined registration processes, making it an ideal hub for entrepreneurs and startups in the UAE.

